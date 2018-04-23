Harley-Davidson to Hire 8 College Interns to Ride Motorcycles for Free

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG ) announced that it is hiring eight college interns to ride its motorcycles for free.

The company announced that it will be looking at a pool of applicants that includes college juniors, seniors and recent grads as part of the #FindYourFreedom internship. Harley-Davidson will pay them to ride across the U.S. and explore and discover “motorcycle culture.”

Interns will learn how to ride a motorcycle, and in collaboration with Harley-Davidson’s marketing team, they’ll also take part in creating content for the company’s social media accounts. The company has had to make some cutbacks in recent years, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the U.S. as it’s experienced a decline in shipments around the world.

About 241,000 bikes were shipped in 2017, but only 231,000 to 236,000 are expected to be shipped in 2018. Lower demand for Harley-Davidson’s products could be caused by younger generations losing interest in the brand, which has pushed the company to market its bikes more aggressively.

“Through content you create, you will be helping us fulfill our mission to grow the sport of motorcycling,” the company website wrote for prospective interns. Those who are chosen will also be able to attend the company’s events and meetings, according to the listing.

Interns will also have to pass a H-D Riding Academy course and obtain a motorcycle endorsement for a specific period of time and they’ll get to keep the bikes that Harley-Davidson issues them.

HOG shares grew about 0.7% Monday.