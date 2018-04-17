Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) May Top Record High on Strong Earnings

It’s been a day to remember for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG ) as the company’s stock posted large gains during regular trading hours and after the bell on a strong quarterly report.

ISRG shares surged 4.1% to a price of $435.45 during regular trading hours in anticipation of the company’s earnings. The stock continued surging after the report came out, increasing 5.6%, which would mark a $24.55 rise if it happened during regular trading hours, bringing the value of the stock to $460 per share, higher than its all-time high of $452 per share.

As far as earnings go, Intuitive Surgical posted first-quarter net income of $288 million, or $2.44 per share on an adjusted basis, beating the adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share from the year-ago period. The figure was also better than the average analyst guidance of $2.07 per share.

On the revenue front, the company brought in $848 million, a 25% increase compared to the year-ago quarter, also beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $777 million. The quarter was aided by sales of new robots as Intuitive Surgical said it sold 185 da Vinci surgical systems in the quarter, while analysts on average projected 144 sales of full robots.

ISRG stock fell below the $400 per share mark back on April 6, before recovering to its current price over the last 11 days or so.

In the same quarter a year ago, the company sold 133 Da Vinci robots.