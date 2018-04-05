RIP Johnny Valient: WWE Hall of Famer Killed Crossing Street

Johnny Valient — a WWE wrestler also known as ‘Luscious’ — died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the road.

The former professional wrestling champion’s real name was Thomas Sullivan and he died at a hospital at the age of 71. He was struck just before 5:30 a.m. as he was crossing a street in Ross Township, which is located about 8 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

According to police, the WWE of Hall of Famer was not in a crosswalk and the driver of the vehicle did not flee the scene. Johnny Valient won the World Tag Team Championship twice; the first run was with his first storyline brother Jimmy Valiant over Tony Garea and Dean Ho in 1974.

His second title run came with his second storyline brother Jerry Valiant over Tony Garea and Larry Zbyszko on 1979. Johnny Valient was a wrestling manager after his time as a performer, managing Hulk Hogan, Brutus Beefcake, The Spoiler, Greg Valentine, Dino Bravo, Demolition and The Destruction Crew.

The wrestler also made his name as an actor and comedian, appearing on a number of episodes of The Sopranos and Law & Order, as well as a number of films. He had a one-man show called An Evening With Johnny Valiant that garnered him critical praise from Time Out New York and The Village Voice.

A documentary featuring Johnny Valiant and his stage brother Jimmy, among others, was released in 2008.