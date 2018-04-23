Kimberly Clark Corp Earnings: 10 Things to Know About Q1

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB ) has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the year.

Source: Shutterstock

The following are a few things to know from the recent Kimberly Clark Corp earnings report.

Earnings per share reported during the first quarter of 2018 were $1.71.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of $1.57 from the same time last year.

KMB earnings per share for the quarter matches Wall Street’s estimate.

Kimberly Clark Corp reported revenue of $4.73 billion for the first quarter of the year.

The personal care company reported revenue of $4.50 billion for the first quarter of 2017.

Analysts were looking for the company to report revenue of $4.60 billion for the period.

Net income reported during the quarter was $97 million.

The company net income from the same period of the year prior was $575 million.

Operating income reported in the first quarter of 2018 was $247 million.

This is down from operating income of $848 million from the same quarter of the previous year.

Kimberly Clark Corp also updates its outlook for the full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. It says it now expects revenue for the year to be up 2% to 3% compared to 2017. It was previously expecting revenue to increase by 1% to 2% in 2018.

KMB also reaffirmed its earnings per share outlook for the full year in its first quarter earnings report. Kimberly Clark Corp says it expects earnings per share to come in between $6.90 and $7.20. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $6.99 for 2018.

KMB stock was down 1% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.