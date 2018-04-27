Leaving Netflix in May 2018: 20 Things to Watch Before They Go

What’s leaving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in May 2018?
We get a great selection of movies every month on Netflix, but each month also eliminates a lot of great titles that you need to watch before the month is over. With May just around the corner, there’s a slew of films you need to consider watching over the next few days, including classic Kevin Costner baseball film Field of Dreams.
Perhaps the best Martin Scorsese film of all time is also leaving in Goodfellas, while Academy Award winner The Hurt Locker will also be gone once the month changes. Plus, fans of heist films will miss out on Ocean’s Eleven if they don’t watch it over the next few days.
Here are 20 great things to watch that are leaving Netflix in May 2018.
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Casper
- Charlotte’s Web
- Field of Dreams
- GoodFellas
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Sahara
- Silent Hill
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The Hurt Locker
- Camp Rock
- High School Musical
- High School Musical 2
- Princess: A Modern Fairytale
- Revenge of the Bridesmaids
- StarStruck
- Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
- The Host
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Disney’s The Jungle Book
Which films are you going to see before the new month arrives?
NFLX stock was down about 0.5% Friday.