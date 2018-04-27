Leaving Netflix in May 2018: 20 Things to Watch Before They Go

What’s leaving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in May 2018?

We get a great selection of movies every month on Netflix, but each month also eliminates a lot of great titles that you need to watch before the month is over. With May just around the corner, there’s a slew of films you need to consider watching over the next few days, including classic Kevin Costner baseball film Field of Dreams.

Perhaps the best Martin Scorsese film of all time is also leaving in Goodfellas, while Academy Award winner The Hurt Locker will also be gone once the month changes. Plus, fans of heist films will miss out on Ocean’s Eleven if they don’t watch it over the next few days.

Here are 20 great things to watch that are leaving Netflix in May 2018.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

Camp Rock

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

StarStruck

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

The Host

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Disney’s The Jungle Book

Which films are you going to see before the new month arrives?

