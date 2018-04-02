Little Caesars Free Pizza: How to Get Yours Today

You can get a Little Caesars free pizza today, but you’ll have to be quick about it.

Source: Shutterstock

The offer for Little Caesars free pizza starts today at 11:00 a.m. and will last until 1:00 p.m. The offering will allow customers to stop in for one free pizza and a free drink. The deal is specifically for the lunch combo, which includes one four-slice deep dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

Anyone in the U.S. can stop by and get the Little Caesars free pizza today, while supplies last. However, they must do so during the times stated above. The company notes that this means orders must be made by 1:00 p.m. Even if customers are in line before this, they won’t receive the free offer if their order is made after this time.

Customers that do want to take advantage of the offer for Little Caesars free pizza will have to physically go to a store. The pizza chain says that the special promotion won’t be available for those ordering online or via a mobile app.

The special offer for Little Caesars free pizza has to do with the recent March Madness 2018 tournament. The pizza chain made a bet with its customers that no #16 seeded team would be out a #1 seeded team. However, that happened with the University of Maryland beating the Virginia Cavaliers.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Little Caesars free pizza offering today.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.