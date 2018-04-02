Lord & Taylor Data Breach: 12 Things for Shoppers to Know

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS: HBAYF ) is warning customers about a recent Lord & Taylor data breach.

Here are a few things that customers need to know about the Lord & Taylor data breach.

The data breach affects some of the company’s stores in North America.

It does not affect customers shopping online or via other digital means.

Lord & Taylor is working with authorities to get to the bottom of the data breach.

It has yet to say what dates the data breach took place between.

The company also says that it will be providing customers with free identify protection services.

This includes credit and web monitoring.

It doesn’t appear than Social Security Numbers were stolen in the data breach.

Lord & Taylor says that driver’s license numbers and PINs also don’t appear to be in danger.

The data breach also doesn’t include Hudson’s Bay, Home Outfitters, or HBC Europe.

It will alert customers affected by the data breach when it knows more.

Customers with questions about the data breach will be able to call a customers service line with questions in the coming days.

However, there isn’t yet a number available for calling.

Hudson’s Bay Co’s troubles isn’t just limited to the Lord & Taylor data breach. The data breach also affects some of the company’s Saks Fifth Avenue stores. You can follow this link to learn more about the Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.

HBAYF stock was down 1% as of noon Monday.

