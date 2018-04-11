Marijuana News: John Boehner Flips Stance on Pot Laws

In the latest marijuana news, John Boehner has changed his stance on U.S. pot laws.

Source: Shutterstock

The former House representative (Republican) announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the board of a cannabis company called Acreage Holdings. “I’m joining the board of #AcreageHoldings because my thinking on cannabis has evolved,” the Ohio Republican tweeted.

“I’m convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans, and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities,” he added. Boehner served as Speaker from 2011 until he resigned from Congress in 2015.

Acreage Holdings is a cannabis business that operates in multiple states and the company’s purpose is to “make cannabis available to any patient who can benefit from safe and reliable access.” Back in 2009, Boehner expressed that he was “unalterably opposed” to legalization, but it appears he has changed his tune as a growing mount of evidence suggests that patients with seizures, pain, PTSD, insomnia and other conditions can benefit from the plant.

“While the Tenth Amendment has allowed much to occur at the state level, there are still many negative implications of the Federal policy to schedule cannabis as a Class 1 drug: most notably the lack of research, the ambiguity around financial services and the refusal of the VA to offer it as an alternative to the harmful opioids that are ravishing our communities,” Acreage Holdings wrote.