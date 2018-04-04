Marijuana News: Sonic Drive-In Bans Pot Smokers in Drive-Thru

At least one Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC ) is no longer allowing pot smokers to order from its drive-thru.

A Sonic Drive-In located in Gulfport, Miss., has posted a sign telling customers that it won’t be serving them if they are smoking pot when they come to the drive thru. The following is what the marijuana news sign tells customers.

“ATTENTION: If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served! Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.”

The marijuana news note comes from the management of the Sonic Drive-In location and has been up for about two weeks. Yasman Freeman, the manager of the store, says that the notice had to be put out after one customer smoking pot blew the smoke into the face of an underage employee. She says the store hasn’t had trouble with pot smokers since posting the sign, reports Fox News.

Mississippi isn’t a state where marijuana is legal, but of course this doesn’t stop people from partaking in the drug. Even if pot was legal in the state, smokers still wouldn’t likely be allowed to drive while under the influence of weed.

Mississippi residents that want to quell their munchies with food from Sonic Drive-In, but don’t want to head to the company’s stores do have a new option. The chain is now selling a variety of snacks at retail stores. This includes freezer novelties and will expand out to frozen ice pops, gelatins, puddings and lollipops later this Spring.

