Massive Egg Recall 2018: Check Your Fridge!

There’s a massive egg recall in parts of the U.S. due to the risk of Salmonella Braenderup contamination.

Source: Shutterstock

The egg recall includes eggs that come from the Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind. It covers 206,749,248 eggs that are at risk of being infected by Salmonella Braenderup. The eggs specifically came from the company’s farm in Hyde County, N.C.

These are the states that the egg recall affects.

Colorado

Florida

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Virginia

West Virginia

The products in the egg recall include those that were sold at retail, as well as those sent directly to restaurants. Walmart Inc (NASDAQ: WMT ) is among the retailers selling the eggs in the recall. The following are the products hit with the recall and the UPC codes that go with them.

Country Daybreak A Large X 30 Dozen — 077236000302

— 077236000302 Country Daybreak A Large X15 Dozen — 077236000302

— 077236000302 Country Daybreak A Jumbo X24 Dozen — 077236000500

— 077236000500 Country Daybreak A Medium X30 Dozen — 077236000203

— 077236000203 Country Daybreak A Xlarge X30 Dozen — 077236000401

— 077236000401 Country Daybreak A Jumbo X12 Dozen — 077236000500

— 077236000500 Food Lion A Jumbo X 12 Dozen — 035826089618

— 035826089618 Food Lion A Medium X15 Dozen — 035826089649

— 035826089649 Food Lion A Xlarge X 15 Dozen — 035826089625

— 035826089625 Food Lion A 18pk Large X15 Dozen — 035826089601

— 035826089601 Food Lion A Large X15 Dozen — 035826089588

— 035826089588 Food Lion A 6pk Large X 15 Dozen — 035826089632

— 035826089632 Loose A USDA Small X 30 Dozen

Loose A USDA Medium X 30 Dozen

Loose A Xlarge X15 Dozen

Loose A Xlarge X30 Dozen

Loose A Medium X 15 Dozen

Loose A Medium X30 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Xlarge X30 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Xlarge X15 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Large X30 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Large X15 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Medium X30 Dozen

Loose AA Xlarge X30 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Large Pfg X 30 Dozen

Loose USDA AA Large Pfg X 15 Dozen

Loose USDA A Xlarge X30 Dozen

Nelms A Jumbo X24 634181000018

Waffle House Loose USDA A Large X 30 Dozen

Crystal Farms A Medium X30 — 077236000203

— 077236000203 Crystal Farms A 18pk Medium X 30 — 077236000258

— 077236000258 Crystal Farms A 2.5 Doz Medium X 25 — 077236000124

— 077236000124 Country Daybreak A Xlarge X15 Dozen — 077236000401

— 077236000401 Country Daybreak USDA Grade A Xlarge X 240 Dozen Pulp — 077236700400

— 077236700400 Country Daybreak USDA Grade A Large Rack X 240 Dozen Pulp — 077236700301

— 077236700301 Coburn Farms A Medium Mp X 30 Dozen — 051933182608

— 051933182608 Coburn Farms A Large X 30 Dozen — 051933190801

— 051933190801 Coburn Farms A 18pk Large X 30 Dozen — 051933182509

— 051933182509 Sunshine Farms A Jumbo X 12 Dozen — 804879457336

— 804879457336 Glenview USDA AA Loose Large (6-2.5 Flats) X 15 Dozen

Glenview USDA AA Loose Large (12-2.5 Flats) X 30 Dozen

Glenview USDA AA Loose Medium (6-2.5 Flats) X 15 Dozen

Glenview USDA AA Loose Xlarge (6-2.5 Flats) X 15 Dozen

Glenview USDA AA Loose Medium (12-2.5 Flats) X 30 Dozen

Glenview USDA AA Loose Xlarge (12-2.5 Flats) X 30 Dozen

Great Value Grade A USDA 18pk Xlarge X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127132

— 078742127132 Great Value Grade A USDA 12pk Xlarge X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127128

— 078742127128 Great Value Grade A USDA Twin 18pk Large X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127101

— 078742127101 Great Value Grade A USDA 6pk Large X 15 Dozen — 078742127095

— 078742127095 Great Value Grade A USDA 12pk Medium X 15 Dozen — 078742127224

— 078742127224 Great Value Grade A USDA 12pk Large X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127071

— 078742127071 Great Value Grade A USDA 18pk Large X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127088

— 078742127088 Great Value Grade A 12pk Jumbo X 22 Dozen Rpc — 078742127149

— 078742127149 Great Value Grade A USDA 5dz Large X 5 Dozen — 078742127118

You can learn more about the egg recall at this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.