Massive Egg Recall 2018: Check Your Fridge!

There’s a massive egg recall in parts of the U.S. due to the risk of Salmonella Braenderup contamination.
The egg recall includes eggs that come from the Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind. It covers 206,749,248 eggs that are at risk of being infected by Salmonella Braenderup. The eggs specifically came from the company’s farm in Hyde County, N.C.
These are the states that the egg recall affects.
- Colorado
- Florida
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Virginia
- West Virginia
The products in the egg recall include those that were sold at retail, as well as those sent directly to restaurants. Walmart Inc (NASDAQ:WMT) is among the retailers selling the eggs in the recall. The following are the products hit with the recall and the UPC codes that go with them.
- Country Daybreak A Large X 30 Dozen — 077236000302
- Country Daybreak A Large X15 Dozen — 077236000302
- Country Daybreak A Jumbo X24 Dozen — 077236000500
- Country Daybreak A Medium X30 Dozen — 077236000203
- Country Daybreak A Xlarge X30 Dozen — 077236000401
- Country Daybreak A Jumbo X12 Dozen — 077236000500
- Food Lion A Jumbo X 12 Dozen — 035826089618
- Food Lion A Medium X15 Dozen — 035826089649
- Food Lion A Xlarge X 15 Dozen — 035826089625
- Food Lion A 18pk Large X15 Dozen — 035826089601
- Food Lion A Large X15 Dozen — 035826089588
- Food Lion A 6pk Large X 15 Dozen — 035826089632
- Loose A USDA Small X 30 Dozen
- Loose A USDA Medium X 30 Dozen
- Loose A Xlarge X15 Dozen
- Loose A Xlarge X30 Dozen
- Loose A Medium X 15 Dozen
- Loose A Medium X30 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Xlarge X30 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Xlarge X15 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Large X30 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Large X15 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Medium X30 Dozen
- Loose AA Xlarge X30 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Large Pfg X 30 Dozen
- Loose USDA AA Large Pfg X 15 Dozen
- Loose USDA A Xlarge X30 Dozen
- Nelms A Jumbo X24 634181000018
- Waffle House Loose USDA A Large X 30 Dozen
- Crystal Farms A Medium X30 — 077236000203
- Crystal Farms A 18pk Medium X 30 — 077236000258
- Crystal Farms A 2.5 Doz Medium X 25 — 077236000124
- Country Daybreak A Xlarge X15 Dozen — 077236000401
- Country Daybreak USDA Grade A Xlarge X 240 Dozen Pulp — 077236700400
- Country Daybreak USDA Grade A Large Rack X 240 Dozen Pulp — 077236700301
- Coburn Farms A Medium Mp X 30 Dozen — 051933182608
- Coburn Farms A Large X 30 Dozen — 051933190801
- Coburn Farms A 18pk Large X 30 Dozen — 051933182509
- Sunshine Farms A Jumbo X 12 Dozen — 804879457336
- Glenview USDA AA Loose Large (6-2.5 Flats) X 15 Dozen
- Glenview USDA AA Loose Large (12-2.5 Flats) X 30 Dozen
- Glenview USDA AA Loose Medium (6-2.5 Flats) X 15 Dozen
- Glenview USDA AA Loose Xlarge (6-2.5 Flats) X 15 Dozen
- Glenview USDA AA Loose Medium (12-2.5 Flats) X 30 Dozen
- Glenview USDA AA Loose Xlarge (12-2.5 Flats) X 30 Dozen
- Great Value Grade A USDA 18pk Xlarge X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127132
- Great Value Grade A USDA 12pk Xlarge X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127128
- Great Value Grade A USDA Twin 18pk Large X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127101
- Great Value Grade A USDA 6pk Large X 15 Dozen — 078742127095
- Great Value Grade A USDA 12pk Medium X 15 Dozen — 078742127224
- Great Value Grade A USDA 12pk Large X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127071
- Great Value Grade A USDA 18pk Large X 24 Dozen Rpc — 078742127088
- Great Value Grade A 12pk Jumbo X 22 Dozen Rpc — 078742127149
- Great Value Grade A USDA 5dz Large X 5 Dozen — 078742127118
You can learn more about the egg recall at this link.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.