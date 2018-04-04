5 Maya Angelou Quotes in Honor of Her 90th Birthday

InvestorPlace is celebrating today with a collection of Maya Angelou quotes for her 90th birthday.

Maya Angelou is an important figure in the history of the U.S. She was a poet, singer, writer and wore many other hats during her life. She was also a social activist that worked with both Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X during the Civil Rights Movement.

Some of her more notable works include I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and On the Pulse of Morning. Many of her works were based on her own life. She also was open about darker parts of her past, such as working in the sex trade. Angelou said she spoke about these times in her life so that young people wouldn’t think the generation before them never made any mistakes.

Maya Angelou was born on April 4, 1928 as Marguerite Annie Johnson. She later changed her name while working as a singer in a nightclub. Her death happened on May 28, 2014. A commemorative stamp was released in 2015 to honor the poet. However, it uses a quote from poet Joan Walsh Anglund.

You can check out the following collection of Angelou quotes for yourself in the following gallery.

