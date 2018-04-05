Monsanto Company Earnings: 13 Things to Know About Q2

Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON ) has released its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Here are some things to know about Monsanto Company most recent earnings report.

The company’s earnings per share for the period came in at $3.27.

This is an increase over its earnings per share of $3.19 from the same time last year.

However, it wasn’t able to reach Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $3.31 for the quarter.

Net income reported during the quarter was $1.46 billion.

This is up from MON’s net income of $1.37 billion from its fiscal second quarter of 2017.

Revenue reported by Monsanto Company for its fiscal second quarter of 2018 was $5.02 billion.

This is down slightly from its revenue of $5.07 billion from the same period of the year prior.

It also wasn’t able to reach analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.34 billion for the quarter.

Monsanto Company’s revenue was down on poor corn seeds sales for the quarter.

Corn seeds sales in its fiscal second quarter were down to $2.72 billion from $2.90 billion in the same quarter of last year.

Monsanto Company also notes that it is expecting to complete its merger with Bayer in the second quarter of 2018.

in the second quarter of 2018. The merger already has antitrust approval from regulators in European Commission, China and Brazil.

Bayer is also planning divestitures to help comply with regulators.

Despite missing on earnings per share and revenue in its fiscal second quarter, MON stock was up 1% as of Thursday morning.

