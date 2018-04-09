10 Mother’s Day Poems to Celebrate Your Mom in 2018

What are some of your favorite Mother’s Day poems?

The unofficial holiday takes place on Sunday, May 13 this year, honoring the women who gave birth to you and helped raise you into the smart, caring and driven person that you are today. If you’re unable to get together with your mother this year, make sure you connect with her on the phone or at the very least via email or Skype.

We have compiled 10 of the best Mother’s Day poems for you to share with your mom, giving you plenty of choices to choose from based on the relationship you have with your mother. Browse through the next few slides, check them out and save it for Mother’s Day.

Here they are.

“Of course they are empty shells, without hope of animation. Of course they are artifacts. Even if my sister and I should wear some, or if we give others away, they will always be your clothes without you, as we will always be your daughters without you.” -Judith Kroll

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there.” -Robert Browning

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” -Sophia Loren

“All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” -Abraham Lincoln

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” -Jewish Proverb

“I realized when you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” -Mitch Albom

“Don’t poets know it better than others? God can’t always be everywhere: and, so, invented mothers.” -Sir Edwin Arnold

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” -Princess Diana

