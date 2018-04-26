My Ideal Company

A note from the General Manager: This article appears for you as part of InvestorPlace Media’s Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2018. This important program was created in 1992 in support of the importance of exposing girls to a wide range of work experiences. The model was subsequently expanded to include boys in 2003. InvestorPlace Media is proud to support this important initiative that guides our young people to the many professional opportunities they have ahead. Please enjoy.

If I got to own any company I’d choose 7-11. I didn’t just choose it because of their amazing Slurpees, but also because there is room for improvement that I’d help with.

For example, whenever I go to one of my four local 7-11s there is always at least one “caution, wet floor” signs, and at a few of them, there are cigarettes and trash sitting near the door outside, which is gross.

I’d clean it up and make it so that somehow people wouldn’t spill their drinks everywhere so there wouldn’t be so many yellow fold-up signs everywhere.

I’d also make more foods like doughnuts more allergy-friendly, so that there would be more customers. I’m vegan, so I completely understand the pain of standing there and staring at a non-vegan doughnut. I like the variety of foods they have though.

I think putting the chips at the front is smart (that’s what my 7-11 does) because, as a kid, I always loved staring at all the chips just sitting there right in front of my face while my mom was checking out, so I think kids like the younger version of me earn the company some money too.

I don’t think I’d like Free Slurpee Day as an owner of 7-11 because that’d take a lot of money out of it, but it may still convince some people to get a large Slurpee which still costs money on Free Slurpee Day.

I think I’d be able to add more flavors because I think that’d always be more enjoyable. I also think on the caps there should be a certain special one that can conveniently fit two straws for people who want to

That’s all my thoughts on 7-11, and one day, I wonder if I’ll own it or if I’ll just be working at a fast food place.

Hopefully, I’ll own 7-11.