National Beer Day 2018: 5 Beer Images to Celebrate

April 7 is National Beer Day 2018 and InvestorPlace has a collection of images to share on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ), Instagram and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

Source: Shutterstock

National Beer Day takes place every year on April 7. That’s good news for beer fans this year as it falls on a Saturday. This will give them the weekend to enjoy the drink responsibly before having to start the work week again on Monday.

National Beer Day is the U.S. celebrates the enactment of the Cullen–Harrison Act in 1933. This brought an end to the prohibition era in the U.S. and made it legal for people to buy and drink alcohol. It also resulted in the repealing of the Eighteenth Amendment, which is what brought about prohibition.

While the history of National Beer Day stretches way back to 1933, the holiday itself is much newer. It wasn’t until 2009 that the holiday was created by Justin Smith. He started a Facebook group to celebrate the new holiday and it has grown since then.

National Beer Day has been recognized by a few members of Congress in the U.S., and is even an official holiday in Virginia, which is where Smith hails from.

The following gallery contains a collection of images to share on social media in celebration of National Beer Day 2018.

