National Burrito Day 2018: Where the Deals Are (Del Taco) and Aren’t (Chipotle)

Today, April 5, is National Burrito Day 2018 and there are some good deals for customers to take advantage of.

One of the better deals today comes from Del Taco. The Mexican food chain is offering customers a free order of fries when they order two of its classic burritos today for $5. Moe’s Southwest Grill has a similar deal with customers getting a burrito for $5 and a free order of nachos when signing up for its rewards program.

El Pollo Loco is another chain that is celebrating National Burrito Day 2018 with a special offer. This offer is for a free burrito with the purchase of a first burrito. There are a few other chains out there with special offers, but these are the major ones.

Surprisingly enough, two of the biggest Mexican food chains in the U.S. aren’t taking part in National Burrito Day 2018. Neither Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) Taco Bell or Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) are offering special deals in honor of the food holiday. It looks like burritos just don’t get the same love that tacos do, reports USA Today.

Even if Taco Bell isn’t taking part in National Burrito Day 2018, there is still good news out there for fans of the Mexican fast food chain. It is expanding the number of items on its dollar menu. This includes its Triple Melt Burrito and Triple Melt Nachos for $1 each. Both items officially hit the dollar menu today.

