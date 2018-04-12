Necco Wafers Continue to See a Sudden Surge in Demand

Necco Wafers is quickly gaining in popularity following years of waning commercial success as many consider it to be an old fashioned product that can’t compete with modern candy bars.

The company may reportedly be going out of business due to this waning popularity, but its sales are going through the roofs as many want to get their hands on a supply of Necco Wafers before this happens. The candy has a very long shelf life, making the acquisition a suitable one for many.

Necco is the oldest candy company in the U.S. and CandyStore.com said that spokeswoman Clair Robins noted that sales of the wafers surged by 63% after the announcement that the company may be going out of business. Some people have even tried to buy up the website’s entire stock of Necco Wafers.

The candy’s recipe has not changed since 1847 and it used to exist in a variety of flavors such as orange, lemon, lime, clove, chocolate, cinnamon, licorice and wintergreen. The Necco Wafers were often eaten by Union soldiers in the thick of the Civil War, while World War II soldiers were also given the candies because they don’t spoil or melt.

It’s been quite a while since the company has advertised the product, which still sells more than four billion Wafers per year. Will you be buying some Necco products any time soon?