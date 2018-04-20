New Mattel CEO: 11 Things to Know About Ynon Kreiz

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT ) has a new CEO and it is Ynon Kreiz.

The new Mattel CEO will be taking over the role from current CEO Margo Georgiadis, who is leaving to pursue a job in the tech sector. This will have Kreiz taking up the mantle of CEO at MAT on April 26, 2018.

“I would like to thank Margo for her exceptional contribution to reset the company for the future and I am grateful for the time we spent together at Mattel,” Kreiz said in a statement.

Here are a few things to know about the new Mattel CEO.

Kreiz has been serving as a director at Mattel since June 2017.

He was also recently announced as the company’s new Chairman of the Board.

This will occur following an election at Mattel’s annual stockholder meeting on May 17, 2018.

Prior to his time with Mattel, Kreiz served as the Chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, Inc.

He was also the previous Chairman and CEO of Endemol Group.

Before this, the new Mattel CEO also served as a General Partner at venture capital firm Balderton Capital.

He is a former Chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe.

Kreiz is also still a current member on Warner Music Group Corp.’s Board of Directors.

Board of Directors. He also still serves as a member of the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA’s Board of Advisors.

His education includes a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Management from Tel Aviv University.

Kreiz also has an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson Graduate School of Management.

MAT stock was down 6% as of noon Friday.

