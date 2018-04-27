New on Netflix in May 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in May 2018?
Next month will bring with it a slew of popular contemporary films, although some great ones will also leave such as The Hurt Locker, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture a decade ago. Some classics will also leave the list, such as the Kevin Costner film for baseball lovers Field of Dreams, so make sure you watch it before the calendar turns. Ocean’s Eleven and The Exorcism of Emily Rose will also be leaving.
However, the May list includes a slew of great films you should check out, including the classic children’s animated film Shrek, a number of Netflix originals such as Manhunt and Anon, plus action-packed films such as The Bourne Ultimatum. You’ll also be able to check out thrillers such as Red Dragon and teen films such as High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
Here are the 20 best new Netflix movies you should check out next month:
- Amelie
- High School Musical 3: Senior Year
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Shrek
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Jailbreak
- Anon– NETFLIX FILM
- Forgive Us Our Debts– NETFLIX FILM
- Manhunt– NETFLIX FILM
- Faces Places
- Desolation
- Dirty Girl
- The Kissing Booth– NETFLIX FILM
- The Phantom of the Opera
- Mamma Mia!
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Kingdom
- Bridge to Terabithia
- Disney·Pixar Coco
