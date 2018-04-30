Oreo Contest 2018: 3 New Oreo Flavors Hit Shelves

There are three new Oreo flavors as part of an 2018 contest that will see fans try out all the different flavors and vote for their favorite.

Kids, adults and cookie aficionados will be excited about the company expanding its selection of cookies, which has included a lot of odd flavors over the years. Some have stuck around such as its cake-flavored cookies, while others with fruitier flavors have flamed out as fans have deemed those flavors incompatible with the cookie combination.

The three flavors that are competing for the moment include Cherry Cola, which includes a candy surprise on the inside. This flavor is designed for soda lovers and the popping candy in the middle is designed to mimic the fizzling nature of sodas.

Movie lovers will be happy with the Kettle Corn flavor, which has all the makings of a classic Oreo flavor as it combines salty and sweet flavors. Finally, the company is rolling out its Piña Colada Thins for fans to try out, giving cookie lovers another chance to decide if a tropical fruit works well in the form of an Oreo.

The contest will require fans all around the country to buy Oreos in their local stores in order to try out the different flavors. Once they decide on their favorite, they’ll be able to vote on it online between April 30 and June 30.

A winner will be decided on July 7 or somewhere around that date.