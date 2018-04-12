Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG ): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Oasis Midstream Partners LP ( OMP )

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP ): This master limited partnership company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN ): This provider of professional technical and consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Old Dominion Freight Line ( ODFL )

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL ): This company that operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.