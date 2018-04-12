Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP): This master limited partnership company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)
Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN): This provider of professional technical and consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Willdan Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL): This company that operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Price and Consensus
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 12th: Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)
Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF): This company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. Price and Consensus
