Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR ): This company that engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Ciner Resources LP Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th: Dana Inc (DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN ): This company that provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th: Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD ): This specialty apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th: Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG ): This discount retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dollar General Corporation Price and Consensus

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th: Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP ): This integrated global provider of treated wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

