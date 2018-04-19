New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR): This company that engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN): This company that provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG): This discount retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP): This integrated global provider of treated wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it’s predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce “”the world’s first trillionaires,”” but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.