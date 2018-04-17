New Walmart Website to Launch in May: What to Expect

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) is planning to introduce a new Walmart website in May.

Here’s what customers can expect from the new Walmart website.

The new Walmart website will start showing up for customers in early May.

It will include a complete redesign that the company’s hopes will give it a more human feel.

This includes adding personalized details for many of its local stores.

This can include offers for items that are trending at local stores.

There will also be a section for services offered by customers’ local stores, such as grocery delivery and checking an order’s status.

These changes will appear when customers are shopping from their local Walmart locations.

Another change that the redesign includes is changing how customers shop for specific items.

For example: a customer searching for furniture or fashion will have a more interactive shopping experience.

However, customers just looking to re-buy groceries will be able to easily and quickly complete their orders.

This change means that the website will be more like a specialty store when customers are searching for certain goods.

The new Walmart website will also include some design changes that will give it a more modern look.

WMT notes that this includes expanding its color palette on the website, as well as introducing new fonts.

The chain is also working with current and potential brands to determine the best way to mold its new website.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Walmart website that will be launching next month.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.