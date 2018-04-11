Nordstrom’s New Manhattan Store to Offer High-Tech Innovations, Cocktails

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ) is opening a new store in Manhattan on Thursday, which marks its first push into NYC.

Nordstrom is hoping to draw in New York customers with a unique range of offerings not found at other men’s retail stores. This includes a bar at the top of the store and the ability to have a cocktail delivered to them while they shop.

Men stopping by the Nordstrom Manhattan store can also check in for a massage or a shave. There’s also custom tailors on hand to make sure that the customers get the right fit from their clothing.

One of the new tech convinces from the Nordstrom Manhattan store include the ability to order online and pickup up at any time. A store employee will wait at the front of the store to hand the online purchase to the customer. Even in the middle of the night.

There’s also a speedy return option for customers unhappy with a purchase. It just requires them to scan a receipt at a kiosk and leave the item in a return box. Men that want a quick order from the store can also place orders in store or online and get same-day shipping, but there is a $20 fee, reports USA Today.

“We know a market like New York doesn’t need just another place to buy a pair of pants,” Peter Nordstrom, a co-President at Nordstrom, Inc., told The New York Times.

