The Pink KitKat Just Hit Shelves in UK, What About US?

The pink KitKat was just released in the UK, following another instance of a chocolate bar company shifting away from its traditional flavor and expanding into a new offering.

The company is hoping that the move will bring with it a new slew of fans with the release of the “ruby” KitKat, which was previously released in Japan and South Korea. The company is the first brand in the UK to manufacture chocolate bars using ruby cocoa beans.

The other KitKat options include the dark, milk and white chocolate versions. The offering is perfect for anyone who has a sweet tooth as it tastes similar to the white chocolate version of it, except it has berry undertones to give it a sweeter kick.

The pink KitKat is the first new type of chocolate to be developed in 80 years as it uses the aforementioned ruby cocoa beans. The last time a new chocolate was brought to the mainstream was when Nestle invented the white chocolate in the 1930s.

“After the extremely successful launch of KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in Japan and South Korea, this is the first time the Ruby chocolate will be available in an iconic four finger format and we are sure that the Ruby chocolate KitKat will be a great hit in the UK,” said Alex Gonnella, marketing director for Nestlé’s UK confectionery business.

The pink KitKat is eventually coming to the U.S. and the rest of North America and Europe.