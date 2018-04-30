Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) has released its list of PlayStation Plus free games for May 2018 and it includes some great titles.

PlayStation 4 gamers will be able to play Rayman Legends all month, which is a platform game from the popular Rayman video game series. The game received critical acclaim upon release and it has stood the test of time.

For PS4 users, Beyond: Two Souls will also be available, consisting of an interactive drama action-adventure title originally released in 2013. The game sees you control Jodie through in-game environments by interacting with other characters and objects.

PS3 gamers will have access to Eat Them!, which is a 2010 title that garnered plenty of critical acclaim from IGN and Eurogamer. For the PS3, you will also be able to pay Risen 3: Titan, which is an action role-playing game that is the third installment in the Risen saga.

Furmins is one of the two titles that will be available for PS Vita owners. The game is a physics-based puzzle game that is also currently available in iOS and it consists of cuddly, furry creatures.

Finally, owners of any of the three devices will be able to play King Oddball, which is a skill-based physics puzzle game that is highly entertaining and highly addictive. Which game are you the most excited about in May?

SNE stock gained about 0.7% on Monday.