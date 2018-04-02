Saks Fifth Avenue Data Breach: 9 Things for Shoppers to Know

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) is dealing with a Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.
Here are a few things that customers need to know about the Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.
- The company says that it recently became aware of a data breach at some of its North America stores.
- However, it doesn’t say when the data breach took place.
- It does note that the situation has been taken care of and also says it is working with law enforcement on the matter.
- When Saks Fifth Avenue learns more about the data breach, it will be reaching out to customers to let them know if they were affected by it.
- The company also says that it will be offering free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring, to these customers.
- According to Saks Fifth Avenue, the data breach doesn’t affect customers that have only shopped with it online or via other digital platforms.
- It also doesn’t affect Hudson’s Bay, Home Outfitters, or HBC Europe.
- Customers with questions about the data breach can start calling customer service on April 4, 2018 at 1-855-270-9187.
- The customer service lines will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. Central Time to 8:00 p.m. Central Time.
This isn’t only a Saks Fifth Avenue data breach. Hudson’s Bay Co’s Lord & Taylor is also the target of the data breach. You can follow this link to learn more about how the data breach affects Lord & Taylor customers.
HBAYF stock was down 1% as of noon Monday.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.