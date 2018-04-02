Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles > Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech > Saks Fifth Avenue Data Breach: 9 Things for Shoppers to Know

The data breach doesn't affect online customers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) is dealing with a Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.

Here are a few things that customers need to know about the Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.

  • The company says that it recently became aware of a data breach at some of its North America stores.
  • However, it doesn’t say when the data breach took place.
  • It does note that the situation has been taken care of and also says it is working with law enforcement on the matter.
  • When Saks Fifth Avenue learns more about the data breach, it will be reaching out to customers to let them know if they were affected by it.
  • The company also says that it will be offering free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring, to these customers.
  • According to Saks Fifth Avenue, the data breach doesn’t affect customers that have only shopped with it online or via other digital platforms.
  • It also doesn’t affect Hudson’s Bay, Home Outfitters, or HBC Europe.
  • Customers with questions about the data breach can start calling customer service on April 4, 2018 at 1-855-270-9187.
  • The customer service lines will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. Central Time to 8:00 p.m. Central Time.

This isn’t only a Saks Fifth Avenue data breach. Hudson’s Bay Co’s Lord & Taylor is also the target of the data breach. You can follow this link to learn more about how the data breach affects Lord & Taylor customers.

HBAYF stock was down 1% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

