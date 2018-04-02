Saks Fifth Avenue Data Breach: 9 Things for Shoppers to Know

Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS: HBAYF ) is dealing with a Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.

Source: Shutterstock

Here are a few things that customers need to know about the Saks Fifth Avenue data breach.

The company says that it recently became aware of a data breach at some of its North America stores.

However, it doesn’t say when the data breach took place.

It does note that the situation has been taken care of and also says it is working with law enforcement on the matter.

When Saks Fifth Avenue learns more about the data breach, it will be reaching out to customers to let them know if they were affected by it.

The company also says that it will be offering free identity protection services, including credit and web monitoring, to these customers.

According to Saks Fifth Avenue, the data breach doesn’t affect customers that have only shopped with it online or via other digital platforms.

It also doesn’t affect Hudson’s Bay, Home Outfitters, or HBC Europe.

Customers with questions about the data breach can start calling customer service on April 4, 2018 at 1-855-270-9187.

The customer service lines will be open Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. Central Time to 8:00 p.m. Central Time.

This isn’t only a Saks Fifth Avenue data breach. Hudson’s Bay Co’s Lord & Taylor is also the target of the data breach. You can follow this link to learn more about how the data breach affects Lord & Taylor customers.

HBAYF stock was down 1% as of noon Monday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.