Sears Data Breach 2018: What Was Exposed?

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is alerting customers of a data breach.

According to the company, the Sears data breach took place between Sept. 27, 2017 and Oct. 12, 2017. It notes that this data breach possibly affects customers using its online service during this time.

Customers that used the retail chain’s online store during the time of the Sears data breach may have had their credit card information stolen. The company believes that the data breach only affected roughly 100,000 of its customers.

Sears notes that it only just learned about the data breach in mid March. At that time, the retailer alerted credit card companies about the breach in an effort to avoid fraudulent charges. The company says it is also working with federal law enforcement, its banking partners and IT security firms to learn more about the data breach.

Sears also points out that it is planning to set up a hotline for customers with questions about the data breach. It plans to have the Sears data breach hotline up and running by 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Sears says that the data breach actually occurred at [24]7.ai. This is an online support company that provides services to many companies. The company says it has secured its systems since the data breach.

It isn’t just a Sears data breach that [24]7.ai is dealing with. The company also notes that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) was also hit in the data breach. You can follow this link to learn more about the Delta data breach.

