Secret Amazon Robots? Here’s What We Know

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is reportedly working on secret Amazon robots for the home.

Source: Shutterstock

According to these reports, the online retailer is planning to introduce Amazon robots that customers can have in their homes to handle tasks for them. However, the finer details of what these tasks might be are sill unknown.

What we do know is that the company has been working on the secret Amazon robots for about four years now. Despite this, it is only now starting to speed up development with a new collection of new jobs reportedly in connection to the project.

The reports claim that early testing at AMZN employees’ homes will start late this year. It’s unknown when customers will actually be able to get the robots in their own homes, but some estimates claim this may happen as early as 2019. Amazon is, of course, refusing to comment on the rumors, reports Bloomberg.

The project to build the secret Amazon robots for use in the home is currently going under the codename “Vesta.”

The Amazon robots still sound like something out of a sci-fi novel or flick, but other companies are also working on their own robots. This includes Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ), which is testing how robots can help its workers at 50 stores in the U.S. Amazon also has its own robots that handle tasks in its warehouses and has also been sending them over to help in Whole Foods warehouses as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.