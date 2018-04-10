10 Siblings Quotes to Celebrate National Siblings Day 2018

What are your favorite siblings quotes?

Tuesday, April 10 marks National Siblings Day in 2018, an unofficial holiday that many see as an opportunity to the people who have been there all along, for better or worse. While our parents did most of the work in raising us, our siblings often teach us different elements of life that we don’t learn from parents.

Making it in the world is something that a parent can teach to some an extent, but a sibling can help you do so within the context of your own generation, offering you a platform to follow so you can be your own person. Plus, a good sibling will always stick up for you in times of need.

We have compiled 10 of the best siblings quotes as we honor this National Siblings Day 2018. Pick your favorite over the next few slides and share it with them.

“I don’t believe an accident of birth makes people sisters or brothers. It makes them siblings, gives them mutuality of parentage. Sisterhood and brotherhood is a condition people have to work at.” -Maya Angelou

“Our siblings. They resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” -Susan Scarf Merrell

“Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet.” – Vietnamese Proverb

“Siblings are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring – quite often the hard way.” -Pamela Dugdale

“Siblings: your only enemy you can’t live without.” -Anonymous

“Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together.” -Sam Levenson

“Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it’s like to have been brought up the way you were.” -Betsy Cohen

“A sibling may be the keeper of one’s identity, the only person with the keys to one’s unfettered, more fundamental self.” -Martin Sandmaier

