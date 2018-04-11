Spotify-Hulu Bundle: 12 Things to Know About the $12.99 Deal

Spotify and Hulu are teaming up on a new bundle that gives subscribers access to both services.

Source: Spotify

Here are a few things to know about he new bundle from Spotify and Hulu.

This bundle gives the user access to Spotify Premium and Hulu’s Limited Commercials streaming plans.

The first month will cost new subscribers $10.98.

The second and third months will then cost the subscribers $9.99.

Following the end of this trial period, customers will pay $12.99 a month for access to the bundle.

Those wanting to sign up for this bundle that already have a subscription to Hulu will have to switch their billing over to Spotify.

Customers already subscribing to the music streaming service may also have to cancel those subscriptions if they want to sign up for this new bundle.

However, the company notes that it will continue to keep track of their playlists for them even after the switch.

Hulu customers using this bundle won’t be able to upgrade to the streaming service’s No Commercials or Live TV plans.

They also won’t be able to take advantage of any other premium add-ons that the service offers.

New users that want to sign up for the bundle will have to first create a Spotify account.

After this, they can then head over to Hulu to link to their new account.

If the person doesn’t have a Hulu account, they will have to make one at this point.

You can follow this link to learn more about the new Spotify and Hulu bundle.

