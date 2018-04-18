When Are Starbucks Stores Closing for Racial Bias Training?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has announced that there will be a Starbucks stores closing for racial bias training.

Source: Shutterstock

The massive Starbucks stores closing will take place on May 29 in the afternoon. This will have the coffee chain shutting down all of its 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. Employees at these stores will then complete the racial bias training course.

This move will have Starbucks putting 175,000 employees in the U.S. under the new racial bias training. The company also says that the training won’t be limited to the Starbucks stores closing event. It will also be incorporating it into the training for all new employees.

Starbucks says that it is working with several experts to create the racial bias training course that employees will go through on May 29. These experts include Equal Justice Initiative founder and Director Bryan Stevenson, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill and others.

Once the Starbucks stores closing is complete, the chain says that it will be offering the racial bias training materials to others. This includes different companies, as well as its licensee partners.

“The company’s founding values are based on humanity and inclusion,” Howard Schultz, Executive Chairman of Starbucks, said in a statement. “We will learn from our mistakes and reaffirm our commitment to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every customer.”

Those “mistakes” that Schultz is referring to have to do with an incident at a Starbucks store in Philadelphia last week. Two black men were arrested after an employee at the store called the police on them. The company has since apologized for the incident.

