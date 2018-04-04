Taco Bell Dollar Menu: 2 New Items Added

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ) announced that the Taco Bell Dollar Menu is getting two new additions.

The burrito chain said that it will be expanding its value menu with the inclusion of the $1 Triple Melt Burrito, as well as the $1 Triple Melt Nachos. You can expect these two items to hit the chain’s restaurant starting Thursday, April 5.

The new Taco Bell items will be similar to a lot of what the chain has been offering in the past, including ground beef, cheese and rice in either a soft burrito tortilla or on top of a plate of nachos. The company will also be temporarily discontinuing its popular Nacho Fries, which came with a side of cheese sauce for dipping (the same sauce used in its plain nachos).

As these are part of the Taco Bell Dollar Menu, they will only cost you $1 plus taxes. The company added that it will also be testing two additional $1 options at its locations in select markets, including its $1 Crispy Chicken Taco, which has chicken nugget copycats Naked Chicken Chips, along with cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

The other item that will be tested is the popular Beefy Crunch Burrito, which will be available at 30 restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as of Wednesday, April 4. It is unclear where you can find the $1 Crispy Chicken Taco.

YUM stock gained 1.4% on Wednesday.