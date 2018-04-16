Tax Day Freebies and Deals 2018: 11 Promotions to Snag

Are you hoping to get some tax day freebies in 2018 as we approach the cut-off date for filing your taxes?
Well, you are in luck since you’ll be able to get free food and beverages at certain places on Tuesday, April 17. Here are the best freebies out there:
- Great American Cookies: This classic cookie place will give you a free Cookies and Cream Cookie if you step into one of their locations.
- BurgerFi: With any purchase at this locale, you will get a free, regular order of hand-cut fries.
- Kona Ice: Get free shaved ice at Kona Ice on April 17.
- Hot Dog on a Stick: Another great tax day freebie is a Turkey or Veggie Dog at this place.
- California Tortilla: Get a small chips and queso for free with any purchase here.
- Boston Market: Get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special here, including a Half Chicken Individual Meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.
- Bruegger’s Bagels: Get a Big Bagel Bundle for $10.40 from a downloadable coupon online here.
- Chuck E Cheese: From Tuesday through Thursday, buy a large pizza and get a large cheese pizza for free.
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Pizza lovers can get a Traditional Cheese pizza here for $10.40.
- Hardee’s: Hardee’s will be serving a free Sausage Biscuit on April 17 from 7 to 10 a.m.
- Quiznos: On tax day, get a 10.40% percent deduction off any purchase, including catering for Toasty Points loyalty app members at all participating U.S. locations. Fans who download the app will get a free 4-inch sub upon download.