Tax Day 2018: Sonic Drive-In Offers Half-Price Cheeseburgers

In honor of Tax Day, another major fast food chain has announced that it is offering a great deal on this April 17.

In case you haven’t done it already, the day for filing taxes is here and you would do well to get those in as soon as possible. Tax Day can be a stressful time for many in the U.S. as it is a time to make sure you have all your receipts and tax documents with you, while your finances need to be in order.

However, some look forward to this time of the year because it helps them with a financial boost that can go a long way into helping their year out. In honor of Tax Day, many restaurants have rolled out deals and freebies that you can get today, and one of them is Sonic Drive-In.

The popular fast food chain announced that its cheeseburgers will be at half price. The offer applies to a single-patty SONIC Cheeseburger — approximately 1/4 lb. precooked) — and no other burgers.

Add-ons will cost you extra and the deal is not good with combos. You can order ahead or order at the store and the deal is valid through April 17, 2018 while supplies last at participating Sonic Drive-Ins.

Here’s a slew of other deals you can access today, some of which extend for a couple of days.