Tesla to Recall Thousands of Model S Vehicles in China

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is preparing to recall 8,898 Model S vehicles in China.

Source: Tesla Motors

According to a report from China’s watchdog for quality, the recall of the Tesla Model S vehicles sold in the country will start on June 28, 2018. The report says that this recall is in connection to a larger one announced last month.

The Tesla recall from last month has to do with the power steering in the company’s Model S vehicles that were made before April 2016. The recall announced at this time was for some 123,000 Model S vehicles, reports Reuters.

The Tesla Model S recall has to do with excessive corrosion of the bolts in the power steering component. This can result in the vehicles becoming harder to steer. The company notes that this isn’t felt while travelling at fast speeds, but is noticeable at slower speeds.

The automobile maker says that there hasn’t actually been any accidents or injuries reported due to the corrosion of the power steering bolts. It also notes that it only saw the issue in areas where calcium or magnesium road salts are used. Despite this, it is still recalling the vehicles to replace the bolts.

Tesla says that it will be notifying customers when the repair is ready in their area. It is only expecting the process to take about an hour to complete and won’t be charging customers anything for the service. It also notes that the recall doesn’t affect its Model 3 or Model X vehicles.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.