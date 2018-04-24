Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks > Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Soar on Q1 Earnings Beat

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Soar on Q1 Earnings Beat

TXN stock was up more than 5.4% after hours Tuesday

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

http://bit.ly/2qW8cFG

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) impressed in its latest quarterly results as the company smashed analysts’ expectations.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)The company announced that its net income for the first quarter tallied up to $1.37 billion, or $1.35 per share, topping the year-ago total of $997 million, or 97 cents per share. Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, according to data compiled by FactSet.

Texas Instruments also surpassed analysts’ guidance on the revenue front as the company’s sales rose to $3.79 billion from $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. The Wall Street consensus estimate called for revenue of $3.65 billion.

The company did not increase its dividend of 62 cents per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments also said that its tax rate will be lower than expected in the coming years, which had a positive impact on its stock late in the day.

CEO Rich Templeton said that part of the company’s success during the period was thanks to “strong” demand for its chips in the industrial and auto markets.

For the second quarter, analysts are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. Texas Instruments is calling for second-quarter earnings of $1.19 per share to $1.39 per share and revenue in the range of $.378 billion to $4.1 billion.

TXN stock was up about 5.5% after the bell Tuesday on the company’s earnings beat.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2018/04/texas-instruments-incorporated-txn-2/.

©2018 InvestorPlace Media, LLC