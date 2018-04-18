Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA ): This supplier of automotive seating systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Lear Corporation Price and Consensus

Lear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.37 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lear Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)



Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th: Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc ( BRSS )

Metal fabricator Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRSS ) has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Brass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.92, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)



Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th: FTD Companies Inc (FTD)

Floral and gifting company FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD ) has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

FTD Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

FTD has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.45, compared with 27.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FTD Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

