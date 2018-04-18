Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 18th:
Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA): This supplier of automotive seating systems has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings advancing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Lear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.37 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Metal fabricator Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Floral and gifting company FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
