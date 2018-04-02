Trade of the Day: DSW Inc. (DSW)

To receive further updates on this DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

The major indices already recovered a portion of the previous week’s losses, and they may continue upwards heading into April as fund managers put new capital to work. From a technical perspective, the S&P 500 has now retested its February lows and has so far managed to remain above support at the 2,600 level.

The jury is still out as to whether this support will hold this week and confirm a “double-bottom” formation, but the odds are good that we’re going to see a bounce here, and possibly a strong bounce at that.

Meanwhile, the final reading for fourth-quarter GDP in the United States came in at 2.9% on Wednesday, which was above expectations for a reading of 2.7%. Consumer spending posted the largest gain in three years, and that is showing up in the market as well. Some of the retail names have been turning up, so it does appear that consumers have been willing to spend more money recently.

All this being the case, today I am recommending a bullish trade on DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW ):

Buy to open the DSW Jun 25 Calls (DSW180615C00025000) at $0.75 or lower.

