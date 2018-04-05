Trade of the Day: Twitter (TWTR)

To receive further updates on this Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The bearish correction tech and social media stocks have endured during the past few weeks has caused TWTR to completely fill the gap that was formed on the stock in early February when it jumped higher in response to its latest quarterly earnings announcement. However, we don’t think the stock is done falling.

We believe the fallout that both TWTR and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have been facing from their practice of selling user data has not yet fully run its course. TWTR has notoriously struggled to monetize its user base (especially when compared to the monetization efforts of its competitors, like FB), and if it is forced to reduce its revenues by scaling back on the sale of its users’ data, we expect traders on Wall Street to send the stock even lower.

We are looking for the stock to drop to support at $26 (the resistance level that was in effect from mid-December 2017 to mid-January 2018), and potentially down to support at $24, in the run up to the company’s earnings announcement on April 25, before market open.

‘Buy to open’ the TWTR May 26 Put (TWTR180518P00026000) for a maximum price of $2.05.

