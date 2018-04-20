TransUnion Stock Soars on Q1 Earnings Beat

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU ) stock was flying high on Friday following the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2018.

During the first quarter of the year, TransUnion reported earnings per share of 57 cents. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 42 cents from the same time last year. It is also a boon to TRU stock by coming in well above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 52 cents for the quarter.

TransUnion’s net income reported for the first quarter of 2018 was $75.40 million. This is better than the consumer credit reporting agency’s net income of $64.50 million that was reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating income reported by TransUnion in the first quarter of the year was $125.20 million. Operating income reported by TRU in the same period of the year prior was $101.10 million.

TransUnion also reported strong revenue of $537.40 million for the first quarter of 2018. This is up from its revenue of $455.00 million that was reported in the first quarter of the previous year. It was also good news for TRU stock by beating out analysts’ revenue estimate of $507.54 million for the period.

TransUnion’s most recent earnings report also includes an update to its outlook for the full year of 2018. The company is now expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $2.37 to $2.41. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $2.31 for 2018.

To go along with wits earnings per share increase is one for 2018 revenue. TransUnion is expecting revenue for 2018 to come in between $2.170 billion and $2.185 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13 billion for the year.

TRU stock was up 9% as of Friday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.