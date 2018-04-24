The Treasury Yield Is Trembling on the Edge of 3%

U.S. equities finished near the unchanged line on Monday as investors braced for the beginning of a very busy week of earnings reports. And much attention is being paid in the rise in long-term interest rates, with the 10-year Treasury yield within millimeters of crossing the 3% threshold (2.998%).

The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1%, notching their third and fourth straight losses respectively. Volume was extremely light, with just 730 million shares trading hands on the NYSE vs. the 50-day average of 897 million.

Breadth was mixed, with six industry groups rising and five declining. Energy stocks gained 0.6% amid a 0.5% rise in crude oil to $68.76 a barrel. Technology was the weakest performer, losing 0.4%.

Dow components Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) all gained after receiving analyst upgrades. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB ) fell 1.5% after commodity inflation dinged profitability. And Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS ) gained 4.6% after reporting worse-than-expected profits and sales and falling as much as 4.6% in mid-day trading.

Trader positioning suggests more trouble ahead, with near-record speculative positioning short Treasury bonds, aggressive long volatility holdings and a rally in the dollar squeezing shorts in foreign exchange markets.

