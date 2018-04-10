Why Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Stock Is Surging Today

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA ) shares were surging as the company received an upgrade from a top analyst.

Source: Shutterstock

A Piper Jaffray analyst upgraded the company from a “Neutral” to a “Buy” on Tuesday, April 10. The company has received a number of other upgrades over the last month or so, including a Wells Fargo reiterated rating to a “Buy,” as well as a reiterated rating from JPMorgan Chase of an “Overweight,” plus a rating of a “Hold” from the Royal Bank of Canada.

Ulta Beauty made headlines last week as a woman wearing a white sweater and armed with a taser went to one of the company’s stores and stole several bottles of perfume that were worth around $1,500. She took various fragrances that were worth anywhere from $50 to $150.

West Covina police talked to a store employee about the matter, who said that he got suspicious of the women’s activity and confronted her. She responded by threatening the Ulta Beauty worker with a taser.

ULTA stock was up about 4% on Tuesday.