Thursday Apple Rumors: Video May Give First Look at iPhone SE 2

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an iPhone SE 2 leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone SE 2: A new video shows what may be the upcoming iPhone SE 2, reports MacRumors. The smartphone in the video looks like the iPhone SE, but it does have some differences. This includes a glass back on the device. Rumors have been claiming the iPhone SE 2 will support wireless charging, and a glass back allows that. However, the device also has a headphone jack. Other rumors have been claiming that Apple will ditch the headphone jack for the iPhone SE 2.

2018 iPhone Names: A recent rumor claims that Apple will change its iPhone line name this year, AppleInsider notes. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing three iPhone devices this year. Two of these devices will have OLED displays and will likely be called the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus. It says the LCD model will simply be called iPhone. This trend may continue in future years to make it easier for the company to name its devices.

Enterprise Employees: A recent survey finds that enterprise employees prefer Apple products, reports 9to5Mac. The information from the study shows that 75% of employees chose iOS devices over those from rival Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , GOOGL ) Android platform. When it comes to computers, 72% would rather have a Mac over a PC from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ). The survey comes from Jamf and includes opinions from 580 enterprise employees.

