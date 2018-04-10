Walmart Teams Up With Postmates for Grocery Delivery

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) shares were surging as the company announced a new partnership with Postmates for a grocery delivery service.

The retail chain announced that it is linking up with the delivery service in order to help bring grocery orders directly to shoppers’ homes with the hopes of reaching more than 40% of U.S. households eventually. The deal will begin as a test that will be rolled out in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the companies’ announcement on Tuesday.

The plan will eventually be rolled out to the rest of the nation in the coming months. Walmart has been finding new ways to make shopping more convenient for its customers as the company has added its Pickup Towers to help consumers order items and pick it up at a local tower at a time of their convenience.

In March, Walmart had said that it had plans to expand its grocery delivery business for online orders to 800 stores by the year’s end, working alongside the likes of Uber and Deliv, among other partners, to bring items to consumers’ homes. There will be a $9.95 delivery fee for all orders, plus these orders have to be at least $30.

“We will … reach as many households as we can,” said Tom Ward, vice president of Walmart’s U.S. digital operations. “We will leverage our footprint where it makes the most sense.”