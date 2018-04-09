Walmart Pickup Towers Coming to 500 Stores

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT ) announced that the company is rolling out its pickup towers initiative to hundreds of stores by the end of 2018.

The retailer has expanded its online operations in recent years, giving shoppers more options on how they order items. While the company has offered consumers to shop online and pick up items at stores, it is now offering the option to shop online and pickup their items at a specific place where they don’t have to interact with anyone.

These Walmart pickup towers are being rolled out to 500 more locations by the end of the year, bringing the total of stores with pickup towers to 700 by then. The idea of these towers was first brought to life in a single Arkansas store last year.

After testing the item in the company’s home state, Walmart decided to add more than a dozen stores in July 2017, followed by an announcement that it would expand the initiative to 100 stores. The pickup towers have been popular among consumers as more than half a million orders have been placed on these locations since their introduction.

As things stand, the pickup towers can only be used to order smaller items that fit in lockers that only the consumer who placed the order can access. In the future, these lockers will be larger, capable of storing flat-screen TVs and more.

WMT stock fell about 0.5% on Monday.