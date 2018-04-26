Western Digital Corp Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC ) reported its latest quarterly earnings results, which came in ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate.

The company said that for its fiscal third quarter, it brought in earnings of $3.63 per share, which was better than the $3.31 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for. Its net income tallied up to $1.1 billion for the period, while GAAP operating income came in at $914 million.

Western Digital Corp added that its revenue tallied up to $5 billion for its third quarter, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion. The figure was also up about 7.5% compared to its year-ago revenue, according to the company.

The company also generated $1 billion in cash from operations during the quarter, ending the period with $5.1 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities. Western Digital Corp added that it declared a cash dividend of 50 cents per share.

“The power and agility of our platform and our global team’s sustained focus on operational execution drove another quarter of strong financial performance for Western Digital,” said Steve Milligan, chief executive officer. “We saw particular strength in our high capacity enterprise hard drives, which achieved record quarterly revenue.”

WDC stock was up about 1.8% after the bell Thursday.