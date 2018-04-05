When Is Mother’s Day 2018? What You Should Know About It

When is Mother’s Day 2018?

The holiday will take place on Sunday, May 13 this year, honoring the women who have given their lives for us. The U.S. iteration of the holiday has its origins after the Civil War when women’s peace groups got together in order to bring forth peace with the establishment of holidays.

In 1868, Ann Jarvis, mother of Anna Jarvis, developed ‘Mothers Friendship’s Day’ along with a committee in order to bring families together after they had been separated by the Civil War. Her daughter would push her agenda forward over the years in honor of the legacy she was leaving behind.

Over the next few decades, the holiday was not an official one but there were small celebrations of it. However, Ann Jarvis died on May 9, 1905, prompting Anna Jarvis to establish Mother’s Day along with the help of Philadelphia merchant John Wanamaker.

A small service honoring Mother’s Day took place on May 12, 1907 in the Andrew’s Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, where Anna’s mother had been teaching Sunday school. However, the first official celebration of the holiday was on May 10, 1908, in the same church, along with a large ceremony in Philadelphia.

The next year, the holiday was widely celebrated in New York and it continued to grow after that over the years.

Make an effort to call your mother, send her a letter or perhaps even get together this Mother’s Day.