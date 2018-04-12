White Castle Debuts ‘Bleeding’ Veggie Burger Sliders

White Castle is finally appealing to vegetarians and vegans as the burger chain is rolling out “bleeding” veggie burger sliders.

Plant-based eaters will be happy to hear that the company has teamed up with Impossible Foods, which has “bleeding” veggie burgers that have garnered online popularity. These will be launched in New York, New Jersey and Chicago, called the “Impossible Slider” and they will sell at $1.99.

The veggie burger sliders will include a lot of the White Castle usual toppings, such as cheddar cheese, pickles, onions and served on a signature bun. The move also marks an important shift for Impossible Foods as the company is reaching out to the mainstream by teaming up with the burger chain.

Impossible Foods was founded by Patrick Brown in 2011 with the purpose of rolling out better burgers for vegetarians and the company now has partnerships with 1,300 restaurants, some of which are world-renowned, including Momofuku Nishi. The company has also partnered with several “better burger” concepts to serve its burger, which includes Fatburger, Umami Burger and Chef Michael Symon’s B Spot.