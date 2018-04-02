5 Images to Promote World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Today, April 2, 2018, is World Autism Awareness Day and we have some images to help promote it.

Source: Shutterstock

Here a quick summary of World Autism Awareness Day from Awareness Days UK.

“World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to put a spotlight on the hurdles that people with autism – and others living with autism – face every day. As a growing global health issue owing to its increasing exposure in the press and common knowledge, autism is an issue that is only gaining more understanding – and WAAD activities are planned every year to further increase and develop world knowledge of children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).”

World Autism Awareness Day brings attention to autism around the world with the Light it Up Blue campaign. This will have buildings across the world light up with blue light. This includes locations such as the White House and Empire State Building. The #LightitUpBlue hashtag is also being shared on social media to raise awareness.

You can check out the following gallery of images to share on social media and promote World Autism Awareness Day with.

World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Source: Shutterstock

World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Source: Shutterstock

World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Source: Shutterstock

World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Source: Shutterstock

World Autism Awareness Day 2018

Source: Shutterstock

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.